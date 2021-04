Date Country City Killed Injured Description 2021.04.03 Somalia Mogadishu 10 0 A suicide bomber detonates at a market populated by impoverished people, killing ten. 2021.04.03 Iraq Hamam al-Alil 2 0 Two civilians are purged by Mujahideen. 2021.04.03 Afghanistan Mazar-i-Sharif 1 2 An early-morning Taliban blast claims one civilian. 2021.04.03 Somalia Bariire 4 20 A suicide bomber leads an attack on a local security base that kills at least four. 2021.04.02 Mali Aguelhok 4 19 Mujahideen murder four UN peacekeepers. 2021.04.02 Afghanistan Hussein Khil 1 2 Religious extremists kill one other person with small arms fire. 2021.04.02 Mali Diafarabe 2 0 Two local soldiers are shot to death by Muslim radicals. 2021.04.02 Afghanistan Lashkar Gah 5 7 Five civilians traveling in a car are sent straight to Allah by Sunni bombers. 2021.04.01 Tunisia Mount Salloum 1 0 A suicide bomber kills her own baby. 2021.04.01 Burkina Faso Dou 6 1 Six civilians are ruthlessly killed by Jihadists. 2021.04.01 Afghanistan Kamar Kolagh 2 2 The Taliban kill two locals along a lonely stretch of road. 2021.04.01 India Nowgam 1 0 A guard at a private home succumbs to injury after being shot by terrorists. 2021.04.01 Afghanistan Jalalabad 1 0 A female police officer is picked off by Jihadists on her way to work. 2021.03.31 Afghanistan Nahre Siraj 3 0 Three are killed when Islamists shoot down a police helicopter. 2021.03.31 Afghanistan Shindand 4 0 Four souls are obliterated by a Shahid suicide car bomber. 2021.03.31 Afghanistan Sar-e-Pul 2 2 A Taliban bomb blast claims two lives. 2021.03.31 Afghanistan Taleqan 1 3 A car carrying a rival cleric is targeted by Islamists, killing one. 2021.03.31 Afghanistan Balkh 3 16 A child is among three purged by fundamentalists bombers. 2021.03.30 DRC Beu Manyama-Moliso 29 0 Two dozen innocents are massacred by ADF Islamists. 2021.03.30 Nigeria Sade 1 0 Clerics order a mob to burn a man alive for insulting Muhammad. 2021.03.30 Afghanistan Jalalabad 3 0 Three female polio workers are brutally gunned down. 2021.03.30 Afghanistan Paktia 3 0 A cook and driver are among three killed by the Taliban. 2021.03.30 Nigeria Katsina-Ala 7 0 A priest is among six killed when militant Muslims fire into a church. 2021.03.29 Afghanistan Greshk 4 4 Sunni fundamentalists murder four local security personnel. 2021.03.29 Ivory Coast Kafolo 2 0 A raid by Jihadists leaves two dead. 2021.03.29 Ivory Coast Tehini 1 0 A policeman responding to an earlier attack is shot to death. 2021.03.29 India Sopore 2 1 Islamic militants fire on a council meeting, killing one member and a guard. 2021.03.29 Somalia Daynile 4 3 al-Shabaab hit a civilian vehicle with a roadside blast, killing four. 2021.03.28 India Bulandshahr 1 0 A 50-year-old Hindu priest is found near his temple with his throat cut. 2021.03.28 Afghanistan Dahandara 2 1 Two guards at a dam are wasted by the Taliban. 2021.03.28 Cameroon Dabanga 4 0 Boko Haram members fire indiscriminately into a village, killing four. 2021.03.28 Indonesia Makassar 0 19 Two suicide bombers detonate at a church during Palm Sunday mass. 2021.03.28 Thailand Bacho 1 0 A village headsman is murdered by Muslim militants. 2021.03.28 Afghanistan Laghman 3 8 Three locals in a pickup truck are disassembled by Taliban bombers. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Paktia 1 0 A prosecutor is assassinated by fundamentalists on his way home. 2021.03.27 Syria al-Hol 1 0 A 15-year-old boy is shot to death inside an ISIS holding camp. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Kambo 5 0 At least five others are killed when the Taliban swarm a local security post. 2021.03.27 Mozambique Palma 48 13 Women and children are among four dozen ‚Christians‘ killed, some by beheading, as Islamists besiege a town. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Lashkar Gah 3 2 A highway attack by the Taliban leaves three dead. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Kandahar 3 4 Fundamentalists attack a group of police, killing three. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Gereshk 3 6 Islamists kill three people with a roadside bomb. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Gereshk 1 1 The Taliban kill a man and take his brother hostage. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Chaharbolak 1 0 A girl loses her life during an attack by Islamic hardliners. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Badghis 3 0 Two children and a woman are eliminated by a Taliban rocket. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Kohsan 5 0 Five Afghans are tragically cut down by the Taliban. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Kandahar 1 1 A pregnant woman is purged by Islamic gunmen. 2021.03.27 Afghanistan Bagh-e-Daud 1 0 An Afghan air force officer is permanently grounded by Muslim terrorists. 2021.03.26 Iraq Miqdadiyah 1 0 An off-duty policeman is murdered in his own home by suspected ISIS. 2021.03.26 Syria al-Hol 12 0 A dozen refugees are killed over the course of several days by ISIS elements. 2021.03.25 Mozambique Palma 7 0 Jihadists attack a gas exploration project and shoot seven workers fleeing a hotel. 2021.03.25 Afghanistan Ab Kamari 4 1 Sunni hardliners murder four security personnel along a lonely stretch of road. 2021.03.25 Afghanistan Muhajir 1 0 A Fedayeen suicide bomber kills one other person. 2021.03.25 India Lawaypora 3 1 Two are left dead when Islamists spray a security patrol with weapons fire. 2021.03.25 Somalia Mogadishu 4 9 Four civilians are pulled into pieces by al-Shabaab mortars. 2021.03.24 DRC Kasindi 5 0 Five civilians are cut down on the road by ADF Islamists. 2021.03.24 Niger Zibane-Koira Zeno 3 0 Jihadists gun down three innocents. 2021.03.24 Niger Tegui 1 0 A villager is shot to death by terrorists on motorcycles. 2021.03.24 Niger Gabado 7 1 Seven residents are killed when Islamic gunmen ride into their village and open fire. 2021.03.24 Iraq Abara 1 0 Suspected ISIS shoot a shop owner to death. 2021.03.24 Kenya Lafey 5 21 Five bus passengers are sent to Allah by Islamic extremists. 2021.03.24 Pakistan Basti Murad 1 0 A Shiite is hacked to death with an axe over accusations of blasphemy. 2021.03.23 DRC Beni-Mbau 15 10 Fifteen residents in three villages are knifed to death by ADF Islamists. 2021.03.23 Kenya Kiunga 1 1 al-Shabaab target a vehicle carrying water to a construction site, killing the driver. 2021.03.23 Iraq Baghdad 1 1 One person is killed by a bicycle bomb. 2021.03.22 USA Boulder, CO 10 0 A migrant from Syria shoots dead ten patrons at a ‚Jewish‘ supermarket after swearing allegiance to ISIS. 2021.03.22 Niger Tahoua 137 0 Over one-hundred Africans are massacred in Islamist attacks on three villages. 2021.03.22 Afghanistan Farsi 1 0 A government official is burned alive in front of his family. 2021.03.21 Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4 0 Militant Muslims behead a captive and shoot three others. 2021.03.21 Afghanistan Jalalabad 1 1 A city worker is nailed by an Islamic nailbomb. 2021.03.21 Afghanistan Chahar Asiab 5 0 Five family members traveling in a car are leveled by a Taliban roadside blast. 2021.03.21 Afghanistan Kushk Rabat Sangi 6 0 Six border guards are eliminated by the Taliban. 2021.03.21 Cameroon Bla-Gossi Tourou 3 0 Three civilians are killed for resisting Boko Haram. 2021.03.21 Syria Idlib 6 3 Six civilians are reported killed following a Sunni rocket barrage. 2021.03.21 Syria al-Sukhnah 2 0 Two men are taken captive, tortured and then executed by the Islamic State. 2021.03.20 Burkina Faso Ourfare 2 0 Jihadists kill two civilians. 2021.03.20 Cameroon Wulgo 2 0 Boko Haram launch an attack near the border, killing two guards. 2021.03.20 Iraq Yasrib 1 2 ISIS bombers take out a civilian. 2021.03.19 Iraq Bawiya 1 0 A local cop is tragically cut down by Mujahid gunmen. 2021.03.19 Pakistan Sukkhur 1 0 A Hindu journalist is assassinated by a Muslim radical. 2021.03.18 Yemen Abyan 12 0 A dozen lose their lives to a barrage of al-Qaeda grenades and heavy weapons fire. 2021.03.18 Afghanistan Sar-e-Kotal 4 11 Another attack on a bus carrying telecom employees leaves four dead. 2021.03.18 Pakistan Datta Khel 1 0 A young man is killed in his own home by terrorists. 2021.03.18 Pakistan Khushal Tori Khel 1 0 A 19-year-old is kidnapped by radicals and killed in captivity. 2021.03.17 Afghanistan Paghman 2 0 Two police officers are tragically cut down by Muslim terrorists. 2021.03.17 Pakistan Kanju 2 0 Two civilians are killed in a hail of Islamic gunfire. 2021.03.17 Egypt Sheikh Zuweid 2 5 Fundamentalists attack a security patrol and kill two members. 2021.03.16 Syria Deir ez-Zor 2 0 A suspected ISIS IED claims two lives. 2021.03.16 Afghanistan Pul-e-Khumri 2 6 Fundamentalists fire on a university bus, killing two. 2021.03.16 Niger Tillaberi 66 0 Jihadists are suspected of machine-gunning sixty-six villagers in cold blood. 2021.03.16 Afghanistan Pashdan 3 0 Three guards at a power dam are murdered by the Taliban. 2021.03.16 Mali Tessit 33 14 Jihadists on motorcycles ambush a local convoy, taking thirty-three lives. 2021.03.16 Yemen Marib 2 7 Ansar Allah send a missile into a market, killing two. 2021.03.15 Afghanistan Dahan-e-Bagh 6 17 Five female telecom employees and a child are ripped through with Jihadist shrapnel. 2021.03.15 Syria al-Hold 1 0 The third woman in a month is murdered by Sharia enforcers. 2021.03.15 Nigeria Saki 1 0 A young farmer is tied to a tree and hacked to death by militant Muslims. 2021.03.14 Syria Raqqa 1 0 A man refuses to „repent“ and is shot to death by ISIS in his home. 2021.03.14 Syria Harak 1 0 A captive is executed by the Islamic State. 2021.03.14 Pakistan Aziz Khel 1 0 A woman is shot to death at her dinner table by Muslim terrorists. 2021.03.14 Afghanistan Surobi 5 0 Five are left dead following a Taliban attack on UN vehicles. 2021.03.14 Yemen Kadha 18 6 Three children are among eighteen killed when Ansar Allah fire a missile at a school. 2021.03.14 DRC Beaver Ridge, WV 15 0 Over a dozen villagers are brutally executed with pickaxes and machetes. 2021.03.14 Iraq Tarmiyah 2 0 An elderly woman and her son are murdered in their home by the Islamic State. 2021.03.14 Afghanistan Pul-e-Sokhta 1 0 A civilian driving a car is eliminated by Taliban bombers. 2021.03.14 Afghanistan Sar-e-Karez 4 12 A passenger bus is hit with a Taliban bomb, killing four riders. 2021.03.14 Afghanistan Qala-e-Qada 1 0 A court employee is the victim of a bomb attack by fundamentalists. 2021.03.13 Burkina Faso Batie 1 1 Jihadists shoot one local to death. 2021.03.13 Burkina Faso Kaya 2 1 Two civilian volunteers are killed in an attack by Islamic extremists. 2021.03.13 Somalia Mogadishu 1 3 An al-Shabaab bomb blast lays out one unfortunate. 2021.03.13 Afghanistan Tarinkot 3 4 The lives of three civilians are cut short by Islamic bombers. 2021.03.13 Afghanistan Kunduz 11 6 Eleven Afghan security personnel are murdered by the Taliban. 2021.03.13 Afghanistan Norq 3 3 Three children are exterminated by the Taliban, who send mortars into their home. 2021.03.13 Afghanistan Dand 1 0 Fundamentalists send a civilian to Allah with a motorcycle bomb. 2021.03.12 Iraq Tikrit 6 0 Two women are among six killed when Islamic State members storm a home. 2021.03.12 Nigeria Monguno 33 1 Thirty-three local security personnel are ambushed and killed by Boko Haram. 2021.03.12 Syria Sour 1 0 A man is pulled out of his home and shot by ISIS. 2021.03.12 Afghanistan Herat 8 60 Women and children are among eight blown to bits by Shahid suicide bomber. 2021.03.12 Iraq Albu-Dour 2 0 A lawyer is among two shot to death by ISIS. 2021.03.12 Afghanistan Mahmud-Raqi 1 0 A local police chief is ambushed and killed by radicals while on his way home. 2021.03.12 Afghanistan Asheqan 1 0 Religion of Peace bombers take out a district governor. 2021.03.11 DRC Rwenzori 3 0 At least three others are killed during an attack by ADF Islamists. 2021.03.11 Nigeria Gudumbali 19 10 Nineteen Nigerians are purged in a brutal ambush by Boko Haram. 2021.03.11 Egypt Sinai 2 0 A man and his teenage son are abruptly taken down by ISIS gunmen. 2021.03.11 Iraq Balad Ruz 1 0 A young civilian is cut down in the prime of life by holy warriors. 2021.03.11 Afghanistan Shulgara 1 9 Taliban gunmen murder a child. 2021.03.11 Afghanistan Gardez 1 0 A local prosecutor is gunned down by Muslim terrorists. 2021.03.11 Afghanistan Firuzkuh 2 0 A schoolteacher and his brother are purged by Taliban gunmen. 2021.03.11 Iraq Diwaniyah 1 0 ISIS explosives dismantle a sapper. 2021.03.10 Somalia Mogadishu 1 3 One person is killed when a COVID response team is targeted with bomb. 2021.03.10 Iraq Amara 1 0 A Shiite militia is suspected of gunning down the father of a government protester. 2021.03.10 Egypt Cairo 1 0 A female doctor is beaten and ‚honor-killed- by being thrown to her death by her neighbors for inviting a man to her apartment. 2021.03.09 Pakistan Darpa Khel 2 0 The bodies of two kidnap victims are discovered riddled with bullets. 2021.03.09 Nigeria Wulgo 30 7 Thirty local soldiers are killed when two suicide car bombers ram their convoy. 2021.03.08 Iraq Kadhimiya 1 30 A Shiite woman on pilgrimage is taken out by Sunni rivals. 2021.03.08 Afghanistan Pato 4 2 Four Afghans die from injuries suffered during a Taliban attack. 2021.03.08 Afghanistan Kabul 1 0 A prosecutor is assassinated by Jihadists. 2021.03.08 Syria al-Hol 1 0 Fundamentalists kill a female refugee. 2021.03.07 Nigeria Kum 1 0 A Christian father of four is hacked to death by Muslim militants. 2021.03.07 Afghanistan Kabum 1 1 A man is killed and his wife seriously injured by Islamic gunmen. 2021.03.07 Nigeria Jakana 3 0 Three people are left dead after a Boko Haram attack. 2021.03.07 Afghanistan Balkh 8 6 Eight local cops are brutally gunned down by Sunni hardliners. 2021.03.07 Afghanistan Kabul 1 4 A Taliban bomb goes off at an intersection, killing a passerby. 2021.03.07 Iraq Salahaddin 20 0 At least twenty victims of Islamic State brutality are discovered in a mass grave. 2021.03.07 Afghanistan Ghoryan 3 0 Three family members are machine-gunned by Religion of Peace proponents. 2021.03.07 Pakistan Rawalpindi 1 0 Terrorists shoot a police officer to death in front of his wife and children. 2021.03.07 Syria Salamiyah 18 3 Eighteen truffle farmers are cleared out by landmine attacks on two buses. 2021.03.07 Yemen Sanaa 36 24 Dozens of Ethiopian migrants burn to death during a Houthi attack on their detention center. 2021.03.06 Yemen Shamayteen 1 12 Shiite militia use a drone to kill a police officer. 2021.03.06 Somalia Waajid 2 4 Two locals are taken out by a Shahid suicide bomber. 2021.03.06 Afghanistan Lahkargah 2 8 A suicide car bomber plows into a vehicle carrying a local prosecutor, killing him and one other. 2021.03.06 Somalia Mogadishu 20 30 Twenty patrons at a restaurant are butchered by a Fedayeen suicide bomber. 2021.03.06 Burkina Faso Gaskinde 6 1 Jihadists ambush and kill a half-dozen civilian volunteers. 2021.03.06 Syria Mayadeen 6 6 ISIS members kill six first responders to an earlier attack. 2021.03.05 Yemen Taiz 3 10 Three children are killed and ten wounded when Shiite militia fire shells into their homes. 2021.03.05 Afghanistan Lab-e-Nahr 7 4 An attack by Sunni fundamentalists on a local security post leaves seven dead. 2021.03.05 Kenya Kisumu 2 6 An extremist fires randomly into a crowd, killing two. 2021.03.05 Pakistan Rahim Yar Khan 5 0 Fundamentalists slit the throats of five Hindu family members, including three children. 2021.03.05 Nigeria Isaba-Ekiti 2 0 Muslim militants murder two farm workers. 2021.03.05 Somalia Bosaso 7 3 Islamists attack a prison and kill seven guards.