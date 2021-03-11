kopten ohne grenzen

Durch Gebet und Wort für verfolgte Kopten

Dänemark schiebt syrische Flüchtlinge ab 11. März 2021

Filed under: Aktuelle Nachrichten — Knecht Christi @ 16:40

Dänemark ist die erste europäische Nation, die syrischen Flüchtlingen mitteilt, dass sie nach Hause zurückkehren müssen!

 

 

 

 

 

Denmark becomes the first European nation to tell Syrian refugees they must return home, saying the country is now safe

 

 

 

 

 

  • Denmark has stripped 94 Syrian refugees in the country of residency permits

  • The revocation of permits comes after Denmark deemed Damascus as safe

  • Migrants will be sent to deportation camps, but will not be forced to leave 

  • Denmark’s ruling centre-Left Social Democratic Party has taken a fierce anti-immigration stance in an effort to fend off challenges from parties on the Right

  • Germany had previously ruled that criminals could be returned to Syria

  • But Denmark becomes first country in Europe to rule migrants can be returned

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denmark has become the first European nation to tell Syrian migrants they must return to their home country, saying it is now safe for them there.

The Scandinavian nation has stripped 94 Syrian refugees of their residency permits after it determined Damascus and the surrounding area as being safe.

Migrants will be sent to deportation camps, but will not be forced to leave. But rights groups say the government is trying to give migrants no other option than to return to Syria on their own accord.

 

Mattias Tesfaye, Denmark’s immigration minister, said last month that the country had been ‚open and honest from the start‘ with refugees coming from Syria.

‚We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary. It can be withdrawn if protection is no longer needed,‘ he said, according to The Daily Telegraph

His comments came as Denmark extended the parts on Syria considered safe for people to return, to include the southern Rif Dimashq Governorate.

‚We must give people protection for as long as it is needed. But when conditions in the home country improve, a former refugee should return home and re-establish a life there,‘ he said. 

Denmark’s ruling centre-Left Social Democratic Party has taken a fierce anti-immigration stance in an effort to fend off challenges from parties on the Right.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has promised to target ‚zero‘ asylum seekers applying for residence in the country. 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9316633/amp/Denmark-European-country-Syrian-migrants-country.html?__twitter_impression=true

 

Kommentar verfassen

Trage deine Daten unten ein oder klicke ein Icon um dich einzuloggen:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-Logo

Du kommentierst mit Deinem WordPress.com-Konto. Abmelden /  Ändern )

Google Foto

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Google-Konto. Abmelden /  Ändern )

Twitter-Bild

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Twitter-Konto. Abmelden /  Ändern )

Facebook-Foto

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Facebook-Konto. Abmelden /  Ändern )

Abbrechen

Verbinde mit %s

 