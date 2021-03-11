Dänemark ist die erste europäische Nation, die syrischen Flüchtlingen mitteilt, dass sie nach Hause zurückkehren müssen!
Denmark becomes the first European nation to tell Syrian refugees they must return home, saying the country is now safe
-
Denmark has stripped 94 Syrian refugees in the country of residency permits
-
The revocation of permits comes after Denmark deemed Damascus as safe
-
Migrants will be sent to deportation camps, but will not be forced to leave
-
Denmark’s ruling centre-Left Social Democratic Party has taken a fierce anti-immigration stance in an effort to fend off challenges from parties on the Right
-
Germany had previously ruled that criminals could be returned to Syria
-
But Denmark becomes first country in Europe to rule migrants can be returned